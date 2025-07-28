Gwinnett community groups demand sheriff hold town hall on immigration enforcement

GWINNETT COUNTY — Lawmakers and community groups met with Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor Monday morning to discuss concerns over the county’s enforcement of Georgia’s immigration law, HB 1105.

The groups, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, GALEO Impact Fund and Common Cause Georgia, held a news conference Monday calling for public town halls to discuss HB 1105 and the recent arrest of Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara.

“People are rightfully scared, and that includes people who are fully documented,” said State Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross.

HB 1105 requires local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities and detain people who cannot prove their legal status. The law passed last year after the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

The arrest of Guevara, a Hispanic journalist, raised eyebrows in the community, Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported.

Doraville Police arrested Guevara during a June protest, but the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office filed traffic charges against him three days later for alleged violations from May. All local charges have since been dropped, though Guevara remains in ICE custody facing deportation.

The timing of Gwinnett’s charges and other concerns have led to questions about coordination between agencies.

“I have asked the sheriff regarding his cooperation with ICE, and he has stated in writing that they do cooperate with ICE when it is mutually beneficial,” Lim said.

Ironically, Taylor ended the county’s 287(g) immigration program in 2021, calling it discriminatory. But HB 1105 now requires similar cooperation with federal authorities from all local law enforcement agencies in Georgia.

“In a county, the most diverse county in the state of Georgia where a quarter of the county’s residents were born outside of the United States, there was very little clarity about what the sheriff’s office, how they’re interpreting 1105,” said Kyle Gomez-Leineweber with Common Cause Georgia.

The sheriff’s office was unable to respond to a request for comment Monday.

In January, the department issued this statement addressing similar concerns: “The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office fully complies with the HB 1105 Immigration Policy in Georgia. Our agency has always prioritized adherence to the rule of law. Sheriff’s Office protocols and cooperation with federal authorities is crucial in maintaining public safety while respecting all individuals’ rights. Our commitment remains focused on upholding the law and serving our community.”

