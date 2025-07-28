Charges announced in shooting that wounded 3

ATLANTA — Three women have been charged in connection with a triple shooting on Saturday.

The shooting happened at 3047 Middleton Road NW near the C.T. Martin Recreation Center and resulted in gunshot wounds to three women.

They were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Jamesia Harkness, 21, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree damage to property for her involvement in the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both Chiquita Mason, 45, and Jamyia Mason, 19, were also charged with aggravated assault.

RELATED STORY:

All three women are still hospitalized, but will be taken to Fulton County Jail when they recover.

It was earlier reported that the people wounded were ages 16, 19 and 45.

Investigators over the weekend told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the shooting stemmed from a “long-standing feud” between the families.

The mother was reported to be in critical condition after being shot four times, while the others involved were in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group