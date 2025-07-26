Mom, 2 adult daughters shot after ‘feud’ between Atlanta families

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting on Saturday morning that left a mother and her two daughters injured.

Officers confirmed that three people were shot at an apartment complex on Middleton Road near the C.T. Martin Recreation Center.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that the shooting was the result of a dispute between two families involved in a “long-standing feud” that escalated to gunfire.

The victims have not been identified, but police say they are a mother and her two adult daughters. All of them were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The mother was shot four times and is in critical condition, police say. Both daughters are stable.

Police have detained one person, but no one has been officially charged.

