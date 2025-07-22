Daughter of journalist being held in ICE custody ‘deeply disappointed’ he hasn’t been released

ATLANTA — The family of a metro Atlanta journalist who has been in ICE custody for over a month is not giving up the fight to free him.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes joined Mario Guevara’s family, attorneys and supporters outside the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

"I’m deeply disappointed with this country. This is not just about one journalist. This is about what kind of country we want to be," Katherine Guevara said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her father has been in custody for nearly 40 days after being arrested while covering a protest in DeKalb County last month.

Channel 2 Action News has followed Mario Guevara’s case since his arrest and has reported on his movements from being held in DeKalb County to ICE custody in south Georgia, Gwinnett County and more.

“He was live streaming, he wasn’t in the way, he wasn’t breaking any law," Katherine Guevara said.

“[He was] trying to tell the truth, trying to protect people, especially those without a voice," son Oscar Guevara said.

RELATED STORIES:

Multiple counties have dropped the charges against Guevara, but an ICE spokesperson told Fernandes that the charges have nothing do with the ICE hold keeping him in custody.

The spokesperson said they will speak with Channel 2 Action News once the investigation is complete.

“My dad has been a legal resident of the U.S. for more than 20 years. He pays taxes, he followed the law," Oscar Guevara said.

His attorneys say he doesn’t deserve to be locked up and are working to get him released from custody and back home with his children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group