Journalist arrested during metro Atlanta protest bonds out of Gwinnett jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta journalist arrested and taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody during a protest last month has been released from jail.

Mario Guevara, a native of El Salvador, was arrested while live-streaming a protest in DeKalb County last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was eventually transferred to an ICE detention facility in south Georgia before being granted bond by an immigration judge earlier this week.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says Guevara was booked into its jail on Wednesday afternoon on misdemeanor traffic charges and subsequently released.

RELATED STORIES:

Jail records obtained by Channel 2 Action News show that Guevara was in the Gwinnett County Jail for just over an hour and was given a $3,900 bond.

The initial charges in DeKalb County that landed Guevara in jail were eventually dropped.

Guevara fled El Salvador in 2004 because of his work as a political reporter. He previously worked for Mundo Hispanico, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in Georgia, before starting his own news site, MG News.

His attorney, Giovanni Diaz, has said Guevara is not a legal permanent resident but has authorization to remain and work in the United States.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group