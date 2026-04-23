Last suspect in deadly metro Atlanta home invasion now behind bars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All four people linked to a deadly home invasion, that ended in a church parking lot are now behind bars.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned the last suspect was caught while on the run out of state.

The details of the case remain disturbing, but all four men linked to it will remain in one place for now: The Gwinnett County Jail.

All four men are charged in relation to a brutal home invasion that ended with Oscar Cruz shot more than a dozen times last summer.

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Now, Raymond Cooper, Michael Golden, Javon Wilson and Dion Patterson are behind bars.

Patterson was found in Illinois. Police brought him back to Gwinnett County on Wednesday night.

“I’m glad they got him because that’s devastating for the family not knowing,” neighbor Aaliyah Williams told Channel 2 Action News.

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Last July, neighbors watched as investigators swarmed a home near Lawrenceville.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the four men met Cruz at a Waffle House about 1 a.m. that night and got him in their car.

Then they drove to his home where his wife was in the shower, bound him with duct tape and forced his wife downstairs at gunpoint.

“They told her this would be the last time that she saw her husband and to kiss him goodbye,” Detective David Early told Johnson.

Detectives said the group took $3,000 and drugs from the house before driving Cruz to a church parking lot on Webb Gin House Road.

Cruz was shot 17 times and left there for someone to find his body, according to police.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News the act of violence from that night still haunts their community.

“It’s sad that he got left right there on the church,” Williams said.

All four suspects are linked with murder and kidnapping charges. Patterson will join the other suspects and remain in jail without bond.

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