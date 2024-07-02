I-85 northbound shut down in Gwinnett County after crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All northbound lanes of I-85 are shut down in Gwinnett County during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon.
A crash on I-85 near Hwy. 120 has all lanes shut down as Gwinnett police and Georgia State Patrol troopers investigate the crash.
Triple Team Traffic says traffic is jammed before I-285 and suggests using Satellite Blvd. as an alternate route.
RED ALERT with this Crash on I-85/nb at Hwy 120 (exit 105). All lanes are shut down Avoid. Use Satellite Blvd into Duluth. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/rUu2xjs0Ae— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 2, 2024
It’s unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt.
There is no word on when the crash will be cleared and the interstate will reopen.
