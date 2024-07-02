I-85 northbound shut down in Gwinnett County after crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All northbound lanes of I-85 are shut down in Gwinnett County during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon.

A crash on I-85 near Hwy. 120 has all lanes shut down as Gwinnett police and Georgia State Patrol troopers investigate the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Triple Team Traffic says traffic is jammed before I-285 and suggests using Satellite Blvd. as an alternate route.

RED ALERT with this Crash on I-85/nb at Hwy 120 (exit 105). All lanes are shut down Avoid. Use Satellite Blvd into Duluth. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/rUu2xjs0Ae — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 2, 2024

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt.

There is no word on when the crash will be cleared and the interstate will reopen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former GA car dealer pleads guilty in $3 million fraud scheme

©2024 Cox Media Group