Local mom says landscaper came into her home, showered, touched her as she slept

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A landscaper in Cobb County has been charged with sexual battery after a woman said he came inside her home without permission, showered and touched her as she slept.

It all happened when her daughter was at home.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell talked to the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. She said the incident happened in East Cobb nearly a year ago. She said the landscaper she hired, identified as Timothy Terranova, fished a job at her house and then went inside while she was asleep.

“He came into my house. He approached my daughter,” the victim said. “He used my daughter’s bathroom to take a shower and left the door open. My daughter was completely frightened when he dressed and came out.”

The victim’s daughter made him leave the home, but the victim says he managed to get back in and go into her room. She was sleeping at the time.

“I was screaming for him to get out and the only thing I could think was ‘Where’s my daughter?’” she recalled. “Somebody was touching me inappropriately. I opened up my eyes and he was standing over me next to my bed.”

After nearly a year, Cobb County police have issued an arrest warrant for Terranova.

Newell spoke with the victim and Terranova’s attorney, Charles Harbin, who said he’s been charged with sexual battery. It’s unclear if he’s in custody.

Harbin Terranova, “absolutely and emphatically denies that he is guilty of any wrongdoing.”

