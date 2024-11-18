“He didn’t believe he hit that big:’ Georgia Lottery player wins $2 million

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A man who purchased a quick pick ticket for the Saturday Powerball drawing didn’t score the $134 million jackpot but is walking away with $2 million before taxes.

The ticket was purchased at a Saki USA Shell gas station on Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville.

“I don’t know his name actually, but he’s familiar, he comes in (every) now and then,” said store co-owner Rahim Gilani.

Gilani said the man bought a quick pick ticket with a bonus play. He got five of six numbers, and the multiplier number brought the $2 million payout.

“l was like man, that is insane. He wasn’t sure. He said I don’t want to be excited right away. I want to check to make sure it’s real or not,” said Gilani.

The Georgia Lottery corporation tells Channel 2 Action News the winner came to stake his claim at lottery headquarters Monday. They have not released his name. In Georgia, lottery players must give permission for the names to be released.

After state and federal taxes, the winner will take home around $1.4 million. Other lottery players at the store are understandably a little jealous.

“That’s fantastic. I wish it were me because I normally buy tickets here,” said Kim Stephens.

Georgia is on a winning streak when it comes to the lottery.

Last month, a winning Powerball Jackpot ticket was sold at a Buford gas station in Gwinnett County. The ticket was worth more than $478 million, the largest lottery win in Georgia history.

