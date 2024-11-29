Gwinnett restaurant recovers from car crashing through wall, gives back on Thanksgiving

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a car slammed into a Gwinnett County restaurant, the owner was back inside and giving back on Thanksgiving.

On the afternoon of Nov. 9, surveillance video shows a car plowed through the Fresca Trattoria restaurant in Gwinnett County.

Customers rushed to get out of the way.

Weeks later, the owner, Lisa Myers, was able to pull off her plan to give back on Thanksgiving.

She and her team served 75 meals to people who don’t have kitchens, can’t cook, or are single parents or grandparents.

“This is a hard day for some people and we thought it was a great idea,” Myers said.

Volunteers from Lilburn Cooperative Ministry and Gwinnett Lions Rugby players helped make it happen.

Customers said it was a success.

It was a reminder to be thankful for every day you get.

Fresca Trattoria just opened in January.

When the crash happened, local residents raised over $3,000 to help the owner replace furniture and reopen quickly enough for the restaurant to survive.

