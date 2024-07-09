Gwinnett neighbors upset about street racers doing donuts day and night along their road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County neighbors say street racers who lay drag in their community are keeping them up at night and damaging their roads.

Christopher Rodriguez told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that it’s become almost a daily issue on Riva Ridge Drive off Singleton Road near Norcross.

“You have kids who are doing it recklessly and it’s a thing we’ve been fighting,” Rodriguez said.

Videos from a neighbor show a car last Sunday doing donuts near homes just before midnight while neighbors slept.

The next day the same car was back doing the same thing in the afternoon.

