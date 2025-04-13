DeKalb Co. police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen a week ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen on Saturday, April 5.

Malachi, 13, was last seen in the 3300 block of Evans Mill Road, getting into a 1990 red Honda Accord.

Police do not know the license plate number of the car.

Malachi is five feet, three inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, tan pants, and black Puma shoes.

If you see him, please call 770-724-7710.

