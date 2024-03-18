New bill would hold organizers, spectators accountable for illegal street races

ATLANTA — A week after an illegal street race claimed the lives of two people in LaGrange, Georgia lawmakers are a step closer to cracking down on the organizers of the races.

State law is already cracking down on illegal street racers, but a new bill would go after those people promoting the races on social media and even those using their own cars to block roadways for the race.

Channel 2 Action News went out to the scene last week along Antioch Road in Troup County where troopers say a street racer lost control and crashed into an SUV containing spectators.

You could still see the time marks along the road where the street race happened.

The driver of the racing car died along with spectator Cory Maddox.

“He’s the most amazing person. You would just have to meet him,” Maddox’s sister Nikki Reed said.

Now, state Sen. Emanuel Jones is trying to crack down even harder on illegal street racing.

RELATED STORIES:

His bill would make it a crime to organize and promote street racing on social media or anywhere else.

“Now, it gives law enforcement an opportunity not just to go after the drivers, but those that are organizing the events and blocking our highways, streets and roadways in our great state,” Jones told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

The bill sailed through a House subcommittee on Monday without objection. It already passed the Senate with wide bipartisan support.

“We have had people have their lives put in danger. It draws large crowds of people where we could cause massive chaos, mass incidents of hurting people,” state Sen. John Albers said.

The bill would even allow police to arrest spectators, but only if they actively participate like using their own cars to block the road.

“This gives law enforcement some much-needed tools to go after those who are organizing these events and actively participating and even those who are knowingly present,” Jones said.

That bill could reach the House floor later this week.

RELATED NEWS:

Deadly street racing accident in Troup County

©2024 Cox Media Group