‘We lost our best friend:’ Family remembers Troup County father killed in street racing accident

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The family of Cory Maddox spoke out for the first time on Tuesday.

“We lost our best friend,” Maddox’s sister, Nikki Reed told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Georgia State Patrol said on Sunday night, Maddox died after he was hit by a Chevy truck while watching street racing.

According to GSP, the driver of the Chevy truck lost control of his vehicle down Antioch Road in Troup County while he was street racing another vehicle.

The truck sped out of control and hit Maddox and three other people.

Maddox died.

The other three people suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, later identified as 47-year-old Matalito Bass, also died.

Officials said the other driver involved in the street racing left the scene.

“He was an angel,” said Maddox’s sister, Shaquandria Brown.

Maddox was a father of six with another baby on the way.

Officials said street racing is dangerous for everyone involved, even the spectators.

GSP said they are still investigating the crash.

