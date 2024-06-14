‘I can’t call my parents?:’ Another street racing suspect arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Another street racing suspect in Atlanta has been arrested.

On Sunday at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to Moreland Avenue in reference to some street racers doing donuts in the parking lot of an Aldi.

Officers saw a Dodge Charger doing donuts. Once officers tried to stop it, the driver was identified as 17-year-old Corbin Connors from Morrow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An officer then threw a stop stick at Connors’ wheel, causing his tire to go flat. Connors was then arrested.

Connors was charged with fleeing and eluding along with reckless driving.

He was bonded out on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

3 men arrested for coordinating street racing event in Atlanta, other arrests expected The Atlanta Police Department say they arrested three men in connection to street racing incidents officials say they coordinated.

©2024 Cox Media Group