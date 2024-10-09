Gwinnett food pantry stocking up to help hurricane evacuees

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County food pantry is stocking up for a wave of Florida evacuees who will stay with family in the metro ahead of Hurricane Milton.

At the Lawrenceville Co-Op, organizers have experience helping people escaping Florida hurricanes and they’re preparing to do it again.

In 2018, Executive Director Lisa Engberg said the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry helped to feed people who fled Hurricane Michael.

She told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that some of the people who rely on the co-op for food already have evacuees staying with them this week for Hurricane Milton.

“We want to make sure when they come here, we can feed not only their families but the extra family members they’re caring for,” she said.

On Wednesday, about 40 volunteers helped stock up the pantry and feed some of the families who rely on the co-op.

Engberg said there’s also a need for donations for evacuees who also won’t be with family and won’t have a kitchen.

“We’re trying to be prepared to have food items they can quickly eat possibly in their car or in their extended stay hotel,” she said.

Laundry supplies along with feminine hygiene products are needed donation items along with high protein snacks and food that can be prepared without a kitchen.

For information on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

