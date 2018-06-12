Gwinnett driver fired for allegedly texting, driving with students on board school bus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County school bus driver has been fired for texting and driving.
A tipster sent pictures to Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that were taken March 29 along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
The witness told Thomas that they pulled up beside the driver and she was texting, then talking while driving a handicapped school bus.
Gwinnett County Public Schools confirmed the driver was a five-year veteran of the district and was accused of breaking not only district rules, but state law as well.
