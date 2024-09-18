Gwinnett County woman vanished 3 months ago and hasn’t been seen since

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who vanished without a trace more than three months ago.
Emily Suzanne Locke hasn’t been seen since July 15 when a family member called 911 and reported her missing.
Investigators say she was last seen around Venture Parkway in unincorporated Duluth.
She is described as being five feet, eight inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.
Locke has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads “Fear Drives Faith” and two hearts on her right shoulder.
Anyone who sees her should call 911.
