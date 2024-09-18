Gwinnett County woman vanished 3 months ago and hasn’t been seen since

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who vanished without a trace more than three months ago.

Emily Suzanne Locke hasn’t been seen since July 15 when a family member called 911 and reported her missing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say she was last seen around Venture Parkway in unincorporated Duluth.

She is described as being five feet, eight inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Locke has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads “Fear Drives Faith” and two hearts on her right shoulder.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Could unique basketball sneakers help identify killer in cold case of Douglas store clerk?

©2024 Cox Media Group