Gwinnett County tag offices to have shorter hours starting in January

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Denise R. Mitchell announced that starting next year, tag office hours will be shortened.

According to the announcement, the changes take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, with all tag office hours changing to 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, to support operational continuity and fiscal responsibility.

The commissioner said the change is thanks to the more than a dozen self-service kiosks available throughout Gwinnett County. Three of them are open 24 hours a day.

“These kiosks reflect our ongoing commitment to making it easier for residents to do business with the Tax Commissioner’s Office,” Mitchell said.

Gwinnett County offers 16 self-service kiosks, including three that are available 24 hours a day.

Call center hours will remain unchanged despite the adjustment in tag office hours.

Mitchell said there were still a variety of service options available, including online services, mail-in and drop-box options, and in-person services during the updated business hours.

