Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will help thousands of families have a nice Thanksgiving meal.

The sheriff’s office is getting ready for its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway.

The event will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

“It’s actually a week earlier than normal, but it turns out to be timely, what’s going on right now with the community and people being affected by the government shutdown,” Gwinnett County Chief Cleo Atwater said.

Organizers are expecting around 3,000 people.

The giveaway is on Thursday, Nov. 6, on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No registration is required.

