Gwinnett County Schools cancels outdoor activities

Gwinnett County Schools has canceled all outdoor activities and events Monday due to haze from the Rockdale County chemical plant fire.

The fire happened Sunday morning at the BioLab facility in Rockdale County. More than 24 hours later, people in multiple metro Atlanta counties have reported a strong chlorine smell and haze.

While there is not a shelter-in-place order for Gwinnett County, the school district is stopping outside air from entering the buildings.

“We will continue to monitor the air quality, and we are in touch with Gwinnett County and the Department of Public Health regarding our best next steps to ensure safety. We do know that Rockdale County has reported it may take some time for the fire cloud to dissipate. Until the air quality improves, we encourage all families and staff to limit time outside, and keep windows and doors shut.”

