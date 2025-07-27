Gwinnett bridge renamed in honor of GSP trooper Jimmy Cenescar

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The State of Georgia is honoring a state trooper who was killed during a chase on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County last year.

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp designated the Gravel Springs Road Bridge over I-85 in Gwinnett County: the Trooper Jimmy Cenescar Memorial Bridge.

Trooper Cenescar was killed when his patrol car hit an embankment during a chase.

He was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on I-85 near Old Peachtree Road in January 2024.

Cenescar had been with the Georgia State Patrol since 2023 and spent three years with the Atlanta Police Department before then.

In 2021, Cenescar was honored for rescuing someone whose car drove off a bridge.

