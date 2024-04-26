Man accused in GSP trooper fatal chase indicted on felony murder charges, Gwinnett County says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to Gwinnett County courts, the man accused of leading a Georgia State Trooper on a high-speed chase that ultimately ended in his death was indicted Wednesday by a Gwinnett County grand jury.

Trooper Jimmy Cenescar, 28, died in January while working for Georgia State Patrol on Jan. 28.

GSP said he was trying to stop a motorcycle driver on the run-on Interstate 85 when his car hit an embankment near SR 317 in Suwanee.

Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Gerson Danilo Ayala-Rodriguez, 21, was formally charged with felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, and three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Additionally, Ayala-Rodriguez faces misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, and speeding, two counts each of driving without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

“The important thing to remember is that this defendant’s reckless behavior led to the tragic death of Trooper Jimmy Cenescar,” said Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “This was inexcusable, and we intend to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trooper Cenescar’s funeral was in February.

Ayala-Rodriguez remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond as he awaits trial.

