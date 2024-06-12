Gas leak shuts down busy Gwinnett road after compromised by construction crew

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A gas leak has shut down one of Gwinnett County’s busiest roads.
Around 12:08 p.m., Gwinnett County fire crews were called to a report of a gas leak on the 1600 block of Pleasant Hill Road. When firefighters arrived, they determined that a four-inch natural gas main break had been compromised by a construction crew.
Gwinnett County officials said its hazmat team is monitoring atmospheric conditions.
Pleasant Hill Road has been shut down between Koger Boulevard and Sweetwater Road in both directions.
According to Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, one business closed due to safety concerns with other businesses sheltering in place. No daycares are involved.
There are no reports of injuries.
It will be several hours before Pleasant Hill can be reopened.
