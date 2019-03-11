Gas leak shuts down busy Gwinnett County road

NORCROSS, Ga. - A gas leak has shutdown a busy road in Gwinnett County.
The leak is along of N. Norcross Tucker Road and is closed between Glochester Place and Buford Highway.
Repair crews are at the scene working on the leak, but there is no estimated time at this point as to when the repair work will be completed.
Officials say the repairs could go past the evening rush hour.
