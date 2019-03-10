3 women shot after fight between musicians breaks out onstage

ATLANTA - Three women are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting police say stemmed from a fight between two performers during a party.
Atlanta police said they responded to the 900 block of Murphy Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
They said officers found two women inside with gunshot wounds.
We're talking to police about the investigation for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
A 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet on her foot and an 18-year-old was shot in the foot.
A third woman, 26, was shot in the hip. Police said she was found in the 700 block of Lillian Avenue, where she ran to escape the gunfire.
All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Agents confiscate 50,000 fentanyl-laced pills, heroin, cocaine
- Several metro GOP leaders pass resolution urging House speaker to step down
- Thieves break into valet box, steal cars, several sets of keys
Channel 2 Action News was there as police investigated and saw a crowd of people behind police cars and crime scene tape.
On Sunday, police told Channel 2 Action News that the incident happened after two artists, who were performing on stage, got into a fight.
They are expected to be OK.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}