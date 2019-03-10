  • 3 women shot after fight between musicians breaks out onstage

    ATLANTA - Three women are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting police say stemmed from a fight between two performers during a party.

    Atlanta police said they responded to the 900 block of Murphy Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

    They said officers found two women inside with gunshot wounds. 

    A 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet on her foot and an 18-year-old was shot in the foot. 

    A third woman, 26, was shot in the hip. Police said she was found in the 700 block of Lillian Avenue, where she ran to escape the gunfire.

    All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

    Channel 2 Action News was there as police investigated and saw a crowd of people behind police cars and crime scene tape.    

    On Sunday, police told Channel 2 Action News that the incident happened after two artists, who were performing on stage, got into a fight.

    They are expected to be OK.

    Police are still investigating the shooting. 

