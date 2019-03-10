Thieves break into valet box, steal cars, several sets of keys

ATLANTA - Thieves stole two cars and the keys to six more from a Buckhead hotel early Saturday morning, police confirmed to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.
Investigators said the thieves broke into the valet key box of the Marriott hotel on Lenox Road to get the cars.
Police said a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up to the valet station around 4:30 a.m. and a man jumped out and used a key to break into the key box.
The suspect stole at least eight sets of keys.
From there, the thieves entered the parking garage, where police said they stole a white Ford Expedition and a Chrysler 300 sedan.
Seiden learned Saturday afternoon that the owner of the SUV used a GPS device to track his stolen vehicle to the Hidden Creste Apartments along Stone Road near Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of detectives interviewing multiple people and searching for evidence.
So far, police have made no arrests in the case.
