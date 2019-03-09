U.S. travelers will need visa to visit Europe beginning in 2021

U.S. citizens traveling to Europe will need a new kind of visa starting in 2021, CNN reported.
The European Union announced Friday that American tourists will be required to obtain a European Travel Information and Authorization System visa -- known as ETIAS -- to visit the 26 European countries that allow border-free travel, The Hill reported.
Those countries include France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Poland, CNN reported. Under current rules, U.S. citizens can travel to Europe and stay there for up to 90 days without a visa.
U.S. citizens will need a valid passport, an email account and a debit or credit card to apply for the ETIAS, according to its website. Minors will still just need their normal passports to travel. The ETIAS will be valid for three years, according to the European Union.
U.S. travelers will not require a prior permit to visit the United Kingdom, The Hill reported.
