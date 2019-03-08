  • Gang leader, nearly dozen members arrested in Cobb County, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly a dozen people suspected of being members of a gang are off the streets of metro Atlanta, including the person accused of leading the gang.

    The crimes they are accused of include armed robbery, aggravated assault, gun and drugs charges in five Georgia counties.

    Authorities said they will discuss the arrests of men who they say are in the “1831” gang at 2 p.m. Friday.

