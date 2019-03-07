Woman arrested 40+ times keeps flashing people in metro community, neighbors say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in a southwest Atlanta community told Channel 2 Action News a woman keeps exposing herself and harassing people in the area.
The woman, who has been arrested more than 40 times, was just arrested again and released back into the Ashview Heights community.
Neighbors said she walks around the area, approaching people and then exposing herself.
“She was bent over. She was gyrating,” one neighbor told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.
A video sent to Channel 2 Action News shows a woman standing in the front yard of a southwest Atlanta home and then pulling down her pants. She’s completely nude from the waist down.
Neighbors and Fulton County officials told Washington the woman’s name is Angela Dalton.
They said she’s been arrested dozens of times on charges ranging from public indecency to prostitution.
