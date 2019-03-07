ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a DeKalb County Police Department captain used his uniform and patrol car to get into restricted areas of the Super Bowl in hopes of meeting Patriots players, according to documents.
DeKalb County police documents reveal that Capt. C.A. Williams, a Patriots fan, put on his department-issued uniform and drove himself and his fiance in his squad car to the Hyatt Regency hotel downtown where the Patriots were staying.
Williams was not assigned to any Super Bowl details and did not have credentials to access restricted areas, documents say.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the Hyatt, where Williams took pictures and videos of the players on his personal phone in restricted areas, according to the documents. He even photographed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's car in the garage.
A local law enforcement officer admitted he used his authority to gain access to restricted areas during Super Bowl week. He snuck down to the garage & snapped this photo of Tom Brady’s car. How do you think Dekalb PD officials should handle this? pic.twitter.com/9gOso1S4wH— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) March 7, 2019
The department has launched an internal investigation.
