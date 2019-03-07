COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors are hoping for answers today as we continue to learn more information about a double shooting in an East Cobb neighborhood.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that a homeowner -- later identified as 68-year-old Larry Epstein -- and a contractor got into an argument on Wellington Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Epstein, according to police, ended up shooting two men in the face. Their names and conditions haven’t been released.
The initial call to police came in as an active shooter, so neighbors were alerted to stay in their homes.
“It was very scary,” Sydney Marchese told Channel 2 Action News. “This just doesn’t happen here in East Cobb. We never see anything like this.”
Epstein was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
We’re following this story again on Thursday, working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and working to get an update on the victims. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
