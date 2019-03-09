Several metro GOP leaders pass resolution urging House speaker to step down

ATLANTA - More Republicans are pushing for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to give up his leadership position.
Channel 2’s Tony Thomas has learned that Republican Party leaders in several counties approved resolutions Saturday asking Ralston to resign as House speaker.
Update to our investigations into Ga House Speaker David Ralstons delaying court by using legislative leave.— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) March 9, 2019
Several county GOP conventions passed resolutions today asking Mr. Ralston to resign .
Sources say Gwinnett, Rabun, Cobb, Dekalb and several others.@wsbtv.
It comes after a Channel 2 Action News and an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found the House speaker has delayed trials for years under a state law.
Ralston, who is also a lawyer, has delayed cases for which he is counsel under the legislative leave law.
The law was created to give legislators who are attorneys by trade flexibility so they could attend to state business.
Rep. David Clark has been an outspoken critic of Ralston and has urged the House Speaker to step down.
On Saturday, during Republican Party county conventions, several county GOP leaders, including ones from Gwinnett, DeKalb and Rabun counties, introduced the resolutions, citing “his egregious abuse of power and moral turpitude.”
The resolution from Gwinnett County thanked Clark for his "sponsorship of the resolution calling for Speaker Ralston to step down."
Channel 2 Action News and the AJC found more than 20 criminal cases in which Ralston asked judges for continuances at least 55 times in the past two years, citing the legislative leave law. Ralston said he was busy on legislative business for 75 days outside of the legislative session in 2017 and 2018.
Ralston told Channel 2 Action News last month he has not taken advantage of the law.
