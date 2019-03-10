Officers told man to drop gun that turned out to be fake before deadly police shooting

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - We're getting our first look at body camera video leading up to a deadly police shooting. Seven officers shot at the man.
We first brought you this story Saturday.
The video investigators released today, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Police said they initially encountered 34-year-old Thomas Wayne Swinford, who was believed to be armed with a gun. Officers said they asked him to drop the gun but said he ignored their commands.
Police said moments later, Swinford charged toward officers, pointing the gun in their direction.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.
They later determined Swinford had an airsoft replica-style handgun.
TRENDING STORIES:
- U.S. travelers will need to register to visit Europe beginning in 2021
- This is the last weekend of early voting for Gwinnett MARTA expansion
- Scattered showers will linger through Sunday afternoon
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}