Food distributor expands operations in Gwinnett County with $28 million investment, 70 new jobs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Souto Foods celebrated the expansion of its Gwinnett County facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 31, marking a $28 million investment and the creation of 70 new jobs.

The expanded facility, located on Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville, is part of a strategic move to enhance Souto Foods’ distribution capabilities, the company said.

The company said in an announcement that the expansion transforms the former Cisco Corporate Campus into a key logistics hub, supporting the company’s growth in the food distribution sector.

“Today’s ribbon cutting is a celebration of our people, our growth, and our future,” said Kimberly George, Senior Vice President at Alex Lee. “We are thankful to Partnership Gwinnett and our many partners for helping bring this vision to life.”

Partnership Gwinnett led the project in collaboration with several organizations, including the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Gwinnett County Government.

This collaboration underscores the importance of community and state support in fostering economic growth, the company said.

Misti Martin, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, highlighted the significance of Souto Foods’ expansion in strengthening Georgia’s food and beverage distribution industry.

“Georgia and communities such as Gwinnett County proudly support existing industries that contribute to the growth of our diverse and dynamic business ecosystem,” Martin said.

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson also praised the expansion, saying it was a testament to the county’s strong business climate and diverse workforce.

“We’re grateful to Souto Foods for their commitment to doing business in our community and appreciate their entrepreneurial and diverse leadership that exemplify the spirit of Gwinnett,” Hendrickson said.

Founded in 2010, Souto Foods specializes in high-quality food products from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new facility is part of the Sugarloaf Logistics Hub, a redevelopment project led by Foxfield and AEW Capital Management.

The hub aims to create a mixed-use space with industrial, warehouse, and residential components, enhancing the area’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Garrett Hatton, Managing Director of Asset Management at Foxfield, expressed pride in welcoming Souto Foods as a flagship tenant.

“Their decision to grow here affirms our vision of converting underutilized corporate land into an adaptable, high-performance logistics campus that supports long-term economic development and job creation in Gwinnett County,” Hatton said.

