Family of Gwinnett man says he’s been missing since Thanksgiving

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Thanksgiving.

Jonathan Cunningham’s family contacted GCPD on Dec. 5 to report him missing. He was last seen Nov. 28 leaving the area of Medical Way in Snellville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Cunningham suffers from “several medical issues” and his family is concerned he has not reached out to them.

Cunningham is approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Cunningham does not have a car and frequently travels by walking.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group