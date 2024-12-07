Gwinnett County

Family of Gwinnett man says he’s been missing since Thanksgiving

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Jonathan Cunnigham The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Jonathan Cunningham.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Thanksgiving.

Jonathan Cunningham’s family contacted GCPD on Dec. 5 to report him missing. He was last seen Nov. 28 leaving the area of Medical Way in Snellville.

Police say Cunningham suffers from “several medical issues” and his family is concerned he has not reached out to them.

Cunningham is approximately 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say Cunningham does not have a car and frequently travels by walking.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

