0 Dashcam video shows ATV riders creating havoc in Gwinnett streets

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A smaller group of dirt bike and ATV riders led Lilburn police on a chase and created havoc for Sunday afternoon suburban drivers.

Zachary Barrett told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was out for a Sunday afternoon drive when all of a sudden surrounded, he was surrounded.

“We were kind of playing Frogger with these guys,” Barrett said.

Barrett said the group refused to stop and ran through at least one red light, even as cars crossed from both sides. That’s when Barrett said he and his family were caught in the middle of it all.

“As they were zooming around us and other cars, we were having to hit our brakes, we were having to jerk our cars side to side,” Barrett said.

Thomas obtained dashcam video that shows the riders cutting through a church parking lot and later a crowded Publix shopping center and other places to try and escape police.

One rider even rode one-handed and made gestures at the officer.

“What, if anything, can you guys do?” Thomas asked Capt. Rob Worley, with the Lilburn Police Department.

"Just basically follow them and try to keep them in line on the road as much as possible,” Worley said.

Lilburn police eventually called off the pursuit. Shortly after, Lawrenceville police say they followed the group for a while too, but never made any arrests.

Authorities believe the group was heading into Atlanta to join up with a much larger group that tore down Peachtree Street.

Barrett said he doesn’t mind the riders having a good time, but not on the crowded streets.

“If y’all want to showboat, do it in the middle of the night when there are fewer people on the road or go find a dirt track man,” Barrett said.

There were no arrests in Gwinnett County involving members of the group. There were also no known accidents or injuries.

