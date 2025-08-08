‘Breeding ground for predators’: Roblox sued by DeKalb 10-year-old’s family

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 10-year-old in Georgia said online predators targeted her child through Roblox, and the family’s attorney said they’ve filed the “first of potentially many” such lawsuits against the company.

Attorney Matthew Dolman, of Dolman Law Group in Florida, spoke on behalf of the family, saying the lawsuit had been filed in Georgia on behalf of a DeKalb County mom and her son.

A representative for the law firm said in a statement that the Roblox Corporation is responsible for “creating a breeding ground for predators and enabling the sexual exploitation of a now 10-year-old boy” because the company “prioritizes financial gain over child welfare.”

In the lawsuit filed by the Dolman Law Group in Gwinnett County court, the DeKalb County mom alleges that the Roblox company gives parents an unfounded sense of safety about their children being on the software through what it says are pervasive misrepresentations.

“In reality, the design of the platform makes children easy and accessible prey for pedophiles,” the law firm claimed in a statement on behalf of the DeKalb County mom.

“These cases against Roblox are a terrifying reminder of the world we live in where capitalist greed far outweighs humanity,” Dolman said. “There are not sufficient safety measures and protocols in place, and children are suffering unimaginably. Without these, Roblox opens the virtual door to sexual predators and convicted offenders masquerading as children with purely evil intentions.”

According to a law firm representative, the firm’s investigation for the case uncovered multiple “alarming Roblox ‘experiences’” that it said mirror pop-culture references with “games” referred to as “Diddy Party,” “Survive Diddy,” “JeffEpsteinSupporter” and “Escape to Epstein Island.”

The legal filing in Georgia accuses Roblox of being fully aware of these so-called experiences online and said the company does nothing to stop them.

In response to requests for comment on the lawsuit by Channel 2’s Michael Doudna, Roblox provided the following statement, which said in part:

“We are deeply troubled by any incident that endangers our users, and safety is a top priority. We dedicate substantial resources, including advanced technology and 24/7 human moderation, to help detect and prevent inappropriate content and behavior, including attempts to direct users off platform, where safety standards and moderation may be less stringent than ours. While no system is perfect, Roblox has implemented rigorous safeguards, including restrictions on sharing personal information, links, and user-to-user image sharing, and prohibiting sexual conversations.”

The company also said it works with law enforcement and leading child safety organizations worldwide to combat the sexual exploitation of children.

“Roblox is committed to empowering parents and caregivers to help ensure a safe online experience for their children,” the company said and provided a link to safety resources for parents with children that participate in the Roblox platform.

