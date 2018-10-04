GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have made an arrest in a 13-year-old cold case murder of a mother of two.
Leslie Adams, who worked as a beautician, disappeared in 2005.
Two years later, remains were discovered in a Franklin County swamp. Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter says the serial number in a breast implant confirmed the remains belonged to Adams.
Adams' family member contacted Channel 2's Mark Winne on Thursday to let him know about the arrest. Winne covered the case extensively when it happened.
Porter confirmed exclusively to Winne that they've arrested Billy Cook, Adams ex-boyfriend, and charged him with felony murder.
The new details that led to the arrest, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
