ATLANTA - An MMA fighter was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday after police said he got into a fight with another traveler.
According to police, officers were called to the airport just after 7 p.m. for reports of a fight.
The victim told officers that the suspect -- later identified as Charles Haywood -- punched, kicked and choked him.
The fight, which was caught on camera, appeared to start when Haywood was denied service for being on a “no-fly list.”
Witnesses said he got mad, started aggressively approaching other travelers and then attacked the victim.
“It took a priest and two ladies to get him away (from me),” the victim told Channel 2 Action News.
Police said Haywood did not cooperate and threatened officers while they investigated.
It took several units to get Haywood into custody, and one officer suffered a hand injury during the incident.
Haywood is charged with battery and obstruction. His wife told police he is a professional UFC fighter and was stressed out about an upcoming fight.
