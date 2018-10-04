  • CHAOS AT AIRPORT: MMA fighter arrested at crowded Atlanta airport

    ATLANTA - An MMA fighter was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday after police said he got into a fight with another traveler.

    According to police, officers were called to the airport just after 7 p.m. for reports of a fight.

    The victim told officers that the suspect -- later identified as Charles Haywood -- punched, kicked and choked him.

    The fight, which was caught on camera, appeared to start when Haywood was denied service for being on a “no-fly list.”

    Witnesses said he got mad, started aggressively approaching other travelers and then attacked the victim.

    “It took a priest and two ladies to get him away (from me),” the victim told Channel 2 Action News.

    Police said Haywood did not cooperate and threatened officers while they investigated.

    It took several units to get Haywood into custody, and one officer suffered a hand injury during the incident.

    Haywood is charged with battery and obstruction. His wife told police he is a professional UFC fighter and was stressed out about an upcoming fight.

