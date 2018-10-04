ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are investigating a shooting outside a club in Southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was LIVE at The Ivory on Whitehall Street during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police told Washington they were called to the scene around 4:10 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found one person was shot.
Capt. Reginald Moorman tells me after someone shot a man in the leg at the Ivory Restaurant, a car pulled up and fired shots from the window.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) October 4, 2018
Victim is ok. Shooter took off.
My LIVE report, next.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/kbbqv4u4RI
While police were investigating, several additional shots were fired from a vehicle outside the club.
The man who was shot was taken to Grady Hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators said the witnesses haven't been overly cooperative, so they're asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}