Apple adds 70 new emojis with iOS 12.1 update

Apple is adding more character to its devices in the form of new emojis.
The pictures in the upcoming version of Apple’s operating system will now have characters with red, gray or curly hair, or even bald people. There are also more animal and sports emojis like a llama, a mosquito, a lacrosse stick and ball, and a softball.
The new images are now available for developers and beta previews in the iOS 12.1 update. They will also be available for iOS, macOS and watchOS.
But while these will soon be available to everyone, more emojis are on the way. Apple is working with the Unicode Consortium and developing disability-themed emoji for Unicode 12.0 that is scheduled for release next year.
