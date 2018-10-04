  • 70-year-old man missing after telling wife he was traveling to south Georgia

    By: Lori Wilson

    WHITFIELD, Ga. - A man from Dalton, Georgia, is missing and police need help finding him. 

    Steve Black, 70, was last seen Friday, Sept. 28, around noon, and family members are worried sick. 

    The Dalton Police Department said Black, who owns a flooring company, told his wife that he planned to travel to Tifton, Georgia, to make a flooring delivery. 

    The man drives a 1993 white Ford F250 extended cab long bed truck.

    If you have any information about Black's whereabouts, you are urged to call 706-278-9085.

