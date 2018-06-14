Big changes coming for drivers in downtown Lawrenceville

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Big changes are coming to the heart of a city in Gwinnett County.
Lawrenceville is converting Perry and Clayton streets in the downtown area from one-way streets to two-way streets.
City leaders told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas the goal isn’t to ease congestion, but to slow traffic down.
“We no longer want to have a downtown center where it's just a drive thru,” Chuck Warbington said.
When the changes will take effect and what it will mean for drivers as they convert the streets, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
