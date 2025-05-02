Animal sanctuary nursing goat found wandering Duluth neighborhood back to health

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Nigerian dwarf goat found in a neighborhood near the Chattahoochee River in Duluth is now recovering at a Hall County sanctuary after a local family took it in. But another animal may still be roaming that area.

Deborah Andrews, founder of Daydream Rescue Sanctuary, said she got the call on Easter Sunday that a Duluth family had spotted a small goat wandering near their neighborhood and kept it safely in their backyard while they searched for help.

“Something told me to go ahead and help this one, even though I am really full,” Andrews told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Andrews and her team arrived last Thursday to collect the 6-month-old goat. She said it was timid, shaky and not accustomed to people.

“He was a little skinny and wasn’t bottle fed because he’s real scared of people,” she said. “He’s doing well. He’s not as frightened as he was.”

Daydream Rescue Sanctuary spans 52 acres and is currently home to 65 animals, many of which are not suitable for adoption due to age, injury or behavioral issues.

Andrews has spent more than 30 years rescuing animals and now operates the sanctuary full time, also offering educational programs and therapy sessions that include cow cuddling for people dealing with anxiety, PTSD and depression.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s been quite wonderful,” Andrews said, “and it brings a lot of joy to us, and myself personally, to see how we’ve changed and done that.”

Andrews believes this goat is not the same animal spotted in videos shared by neighbors in Duluth and Suwanee last week. Residents have reported sightings of another animal, possibly a sheep.

“It sounds like maybe someone opened the gate and let them out and then just had enough of it,” she said.

As the rescued goat recovers, Andrews says his care, and the future of the sanctuary, depends on donations.

“Please don’t give up on us,” she said.

You can donate to Daydream Rescue Sanctuary by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group