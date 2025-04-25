Not so faaaast – Goat (or sheep) continues to elude animal officers in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A four-legged wanderer is roaming through Gwinnett County, where what may be a sheep or possibly a goat is grabbing attention and dodging capture.

Duluth police say the animal was seen earlier this week and as recently as Thursday trotting down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard “like it had somewhere very important to be.”

Officers tried to corral it as it made its way toward Albion Farm Road, but it hopped a few fences and vanished into backyards.

“We believe this may be the same goat spotted in Suwanee recently. Apparently, it had unfinished business in Duluth,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Gwinnett Animal Control has also been trying to catch the animal.

According to county spokesperson Deborah Tuff, officers have responded to multiple reports of “a loose goat” in Suwanee.

Each time, the animal was gone before they arrived. On one occasion, an animal control officer and Suwanee police responded to a sighting but were still unable to locate it.

Animal Control Officer William Waldron did visually confirm the animal once, but it was too far away to safely attempt a capture, Tuff said.

“We ask residents to report any sightings directly to Animal Welfare as soon as they occur,” she said. “Without timely calls from the public, officers cannot track the goat’s movements or safely capture it. Prompt reports allow Animal Control to respond quickly and help protect both the community and the animal.”

Suwanee police have tracked 12 sightings since April 8, with most coming from the Suwanee Creek area.

Brandon Horsley, a Duluth resident, captured the animal on video outside his neighborhood.

“It looked kind of like every farm animal rolled into one, just trotting across the street,” he said.

At first glance, Horsley said he thought it was a goat, then a cow, then a horse.

“Somebody else tossed that word out there that it’s a Zwartble sheep,” he said.

The animal hasn’t caused any damage or acted aggressively.

“Just another neat little, large animal for us to see out our windows,” Horsley said.

He believes the animal is surviving off the area’s green space and vegetation.

“They’re really good at eating whatever they want, and there’s a lot of it around here,” he said.

