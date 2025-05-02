Doctor desert: Georgia counties deal with lack of nearby health care for kids

Families in Homerville, Georgia, say the absence of pediatric care is crippling.

“Clinch County, unfortunately, has never had a pediatrician ever in its existence,” Angela Handley said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Handley oversees the city’s only hospital, Clinch Memorial. She says along with providing basic care, they were challenged with delivering babies because they didn’t have the necessary medical equipment.

“We did not have an infant warmer at that time, we had to cut small pieces of heated blankets to keep the baby warm,” she said.

Parents Kelly Manac and Brandi Posley say they are concerned about the lack of accessible pediatric health care. They told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they have to treat doctor’s visits like road trips, both having to travel 40 miles to Valdosta.

“You have to take the day off work,” Manac said.

“Nervous. It’s nervous, because I have to drive so far away,”Posley told Lincoln.

The changes coming for these communities, LIVE on Channel 2 starting at 5 p.m.

Data from the state shows more than 30 counties don’t have pediatricians, including some right outside of metro Atlanta. Butts County that neighbors Henry County only has one pediatrician.

About 70 miles south, Taylor County outside of Macon only has one children’s doctor including Putnam and Haralson counties. The Georgia Composite Medical Board reports there are 15 pediatricians registered in Rockdale County.

Counties with 10 or fewer are Newton, Gilmer, Pickens and Spalding.

In 2023, Channel 2 shared Barnesville’s mother Candace Harwood’s struggle having to drive more than 100 miles to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment for her son’ David’s seizure disorder.

“Just to have more access to things because you never know what’s going to happen to your child,” Harwood said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group