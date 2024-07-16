20-year-old arrested in connection to deadly late night shooting in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old Gwinnett man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred near a Gwinnett County gas station.
Police arrested 20-year-old Ernesto Garcia-Bailon from Norcross in connection to the death of a man found dead on a path near Rockbridge Road late Sunday.
A video showed how a man walking up behind a woman right before someone opened fire. Video then showed the moments people scattered after shots rang out.
Garcia-Bailon has been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.
He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.
The victim has not been identified.
