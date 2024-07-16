20-year-old arrested in connection to deadly late night shooting in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old Gwinnett man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred near a Gwinnett County gas station.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ernesto Garcia-Bailon from Norcross in connection to the death of a man found dead on a path near Rockbridge Road late Sunday.

A video showed how a man walking up behind a woman right before someone opened fire. Video then showed the moments people scattered after shots rang out.

Garcia-Bailon has been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.

He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The victim has not been identified.

Police searching for killer after man found dead on Gwinnett County path





