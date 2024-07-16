Certified counter sniper says he isn’t surprised shots fired at Trump weren’t more accurate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — There are a lot of questions about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Federal investigators say they did not sweep the building where that shooter was perched and instead relied on local law enforcement.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes posed some of those questions to a counter sniper.

Jesse Hambrick was a police officer for 30 years.

He retired as a master sergeant.

Now he’s a security consultant and a certified counter sniper.

When he found out someone tried to assassinate former President Trump and missed, his reaction was a bit different than what he was seeing on social media.

“I wasn’t shocked that he missed at that range,” Hambrick said. “The overall opinion is that there’s no way this guy could’ve missed at 140 yards with an opportunity to shoot with a scoped weapon and the reality of that is it’s very hard to make a shot - even at less than 100 yards. You’ve got factors like the actual human factor, what is the quality of the marksman, is he trained to be able to do this shot? What is the quality of the weapon system that he’s actually using?”

It was 95 degrees on Saturday as the shooter scaled the metal building.

Hambrick said stress is also a huge factor.

“Your heartbeat increases, your breathing increases, the blood flows to your head and to your eyes, slows down so it actually causes your vision to be blurry - tunnel vision,” Hambrick said.

He went on to say that he saw videos of people yelling that there was a guy with a gun on the roof.

“As a security consultant, sometimes security is just an illusion. Everybody assumes there’s 100 people there to guard a former president and that every little nook and cranny is covered by some special forces-type individual,” Hambrick said.

He believes this incident will tighten security at future campaign rallies and hopes it makes everyone take another look at their security.

