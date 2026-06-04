Police make arrest after man found shot to death after crashing into power pole

ATLANTA — Weeks after a man was found dead after he crashed into a power pole, Atlanta police have made an arrest.

Last month, officers were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Vine Street for a car crashed into a power pole. When they got there, they found the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Williams, had been shot.

Williams was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

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Police have now arrested Emmanuel Fair, 20, and charged him with Williams’ murder. Fair is also charged with aggravated assault and gun charges.

After the shooting, investigators released surveillance footage of a man in a ski mask walking around a convenience store. It’s unclear if that person was Fair.

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Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

Fair is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

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